January 9, 2026 3:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Valero Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.13%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,430.57 today based on a price of $185.69 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VLO Logo
VLOValero Energy Corp
$185.66-2.96%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved