If You Invested $1000 In State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:SPYG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.25%. Currently, State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPYG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPYG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,412.85 today based on a price of $107.63 for SPYG at the time of writing.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

