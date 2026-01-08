January 8, 2026 6:17 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marvell Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.98%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $984.08 today based on a price of $83.70 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

