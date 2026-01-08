Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Baidu Stock In The Last 20 Years

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.78%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIDU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $43,639.17 today based on a price of $142.11 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 20 Years

