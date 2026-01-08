$100 Invested In Alphabet 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.23%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $370.60 today based on a price of $325.88 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.