If You Invested $1000 In Fortinet Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.96%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,583.36 today based on a price of $78.05 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.