January 8, 2026

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.32%. Currently, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion.

Buying $100 In ONEQ: If an investor had bought $100 of ONEQ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,021.34 today based on a price of $92.35 for ONEQ at the time of writing.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

