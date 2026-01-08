January 8, 2026 5:02 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 69.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 81.74%. Currently, GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion.

Buying $100 In NVDL: If an investor had bought $100 of NVDL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,982.53 today based on a price of $86.57 for NVDL at the time of writing.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

