Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AeroVironment Stock In The Last 15 Years

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.07%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion.

Buying $100 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $100 of AVAV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,233.33 today based on a price of $343.98 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

