$1000 Invested In SPDR Gold Shares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.67%. Currently, SPDR Gold Shares has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,368.61 today based on a price of $409.77 for GLD at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold Shares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.