January 8, 2026 3:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.4%. Currently, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ARKQ: If an investor had bought $100 of ARKQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $739.19 today based on a price of $126.92 for ARKQ at the time of writing.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARKQ Logo
ARKQARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
$126.751.51%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved