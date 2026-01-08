If You Invested $100 In ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.4%. Currently, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ARKQ: If an investor had bought $100 of ARKQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $739.19 today based on a price of $126.92 for ARKQ at the time of writing.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.