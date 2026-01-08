January 8, 2026 11:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.19%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion.

Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,254.08 today based on a price of $483.45 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

