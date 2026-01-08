January 8, 2026 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:SCHG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.31%. Currently, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion.

Buying $100 In SCHG: If an investor had bought $100 of SCHG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.55 today based on a price of $32.70 for SCHG at the time of writing.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

