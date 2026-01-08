If You Invested $100 In Uranium Energy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.4%. Currently, Uranium Energy has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion.

Buying $100 In UEC: If an investor had bought $100 of UEC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $752.59 today based on a price of $14.53 for UEC at the time of writing.

Uranium Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.