Major Purchase Alert: Joseph P Kelley Invests $481K In Nordson Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on January 7, involves Joseph P Kelley, Executive Vice President at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN).

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Kelley increased their investment in Nordson by purchasing 1,960 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $481,944.

At Thursday morning, Nordson shares are down by 0.78%, trading at $250.88.

Discovering Nordson: A Closer Look

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Nordson's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.99% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 56.33% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordson's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.7.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 29.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Nordson's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.16 , Nordson's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 18.89, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nordson's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.