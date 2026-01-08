James E DeVries Of Nordson Shows Optimism, Buys $226K In Stock

James E DeVries, Executive Vice President at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), reported an insider buy on January 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: DeVries's recent purchase of 922 shares of Nordson, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $226,710.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Nordson shares are trading at $250.88, showing a down of 0.78%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Key Indicators: Nordson's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Nordson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 56.33% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordson's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.7.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Nordson faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Nordson's P/E ratio of 29.71 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.16 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Nordson's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.89, Nordson demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

