President and CEO At Nordson Buys $141K of Stock

On January 7, Sundaram Nagarajan, President and CEO at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Nagarajan purchased 576 shares of Nordson. The total transaction amounted to $141,632.

Nordson's shares are actively trading at $250.88, experiencing a down of 0.78% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nordson

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.99% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 56.33% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordson's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.7.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 29.71 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.16 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Nordson's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 18.89, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nordson's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.