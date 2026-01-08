Insider Unloading: Rafael Flores Sells $65K Worth Of Ameren Shares

Rafael Flores, Director at Ameren (NYSE:AEE), reported an insider sell on January 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Flores's decision to sell 626 shares of Ameren was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $65,930.

Monitoring the market, Ameren's shares up by 1.18% at $100.24 during Thursday's morning.

Delving into Ameren's Background

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas through the company's two main subsidiaries, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and 800,000 natural gas customers across its two service territories.

Financial Milestones: Ameren's Journey

Revenue Growth: Ameren's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 52.02% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ameren's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.37.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.57.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 19.05 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Ameren's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.0 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.06, Ameren demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.