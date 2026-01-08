EVP Of Permian Resources Makes $2.42M Sale

Regan Robert Shannon, EVP at Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), disclosed an insider sell on January 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Shannon executed a sale of 176,659 shares of Permian Resources with a total value of $2,416,995.

During Thursday's morning session, Permian Resources shares down by 0.74%, currently priced at $13.4.

Unveiling the Story Behind Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Permian Resources's Financials

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 41.58% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Permian Resources's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.08.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Permian Resources's P/E ratio of 12.05 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.89 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.83, Permian Resources presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

