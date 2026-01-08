Capitalizing On Growth Prospects, Stuart A Arbuckle Acquires A Substantial $71K In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Options

A substantial insider move unfolded on January 7, as Arbuckle, Director at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), reported the acquisition of stock options for 3,279 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: Arbuckle, Director at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, acquired stock options for 3,279 shares of ALNY. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The options allow Arbuckle to buy the company's stock at $397.83 per share.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares down by 0.67%, trading at $419.66. At this price, Arbuckle's 3,279 shares are worth $71,580.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Financial Milestones: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 149.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 83.98% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.91.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 1408.33 , Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.49 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's EV/EBITDA ratio of 291.48 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

