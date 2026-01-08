In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.12 6.99 3.77 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.59 2.37 2.43 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 12.26 3.06 3 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 52.79 17.63 4.19 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 60.80 8.09 4.18 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 110.81 8.97 1.29 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.54 1.24 0.23 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 19.99 8.63 3.99 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 17.70 4.97 1.55 6.55% $0.21 $0.66 2.74% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.35 1.52 0.61 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 31.33 3.79 2.76 2.55% $0.08 $0.25 18.59% Global E Online Ltd 997 7.25 7.81 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Macy's Inc 13.22 1.38 0.28 0.25% $0.27 $2.06 0.2% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.52 3.83 2.11 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 11.94 0.59 0.15 0.2% $0.25 $1.52 -3.64% Hour Loop Inc 60.33 8.30 0.45 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 96.41 5.44 2.34 4.24% $4.35 $15.44 14.41%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.12 , which is 0.35x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.99 relative to the industry average by 1.28x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.77 , surpassing the industry average by 1.61x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 1.78% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.93x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 13.4% compared to the industry average of 14.41%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that the company is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits. Overall, Amazon.com appears to be in a favorable position within the industry based on these metrics.

