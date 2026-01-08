Analyzing Tesla In Comparison To Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in relation to its major competitors in the Automobiles industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 297.52 17.94 15.89 1.75% $3.66 $5.05 11.57% Toyota Motor Corp 9.46 1.16 0.88 2.54% $1824.36 $1968.84 8.15% General Motors Co 15.63 1.15 0.44 1.95% $5.74 $3.11 -0.34% Ferrari NV 34.99 14.74 7.92 10.42% $0.67 $0.88 7.4% Ford Motor Co 11.74 1.16 0.29 5.29% $3.67 $4.3 9.39% Li Auto Inc 15.53 1.65 0.88 -0.86% $-0.71 $4.47 -36.17% Thor Industries Inc 20.15 1.31 0.58 0.5% $0.11 $0.32 11.5% Winnebago Industries Inc 33.30 0.98 0.42 0.45% $0.03 $0.09 12.32% Workhorse Group Inc 0.07 1.47 0.35 -28.77% $-0.01 $-0.01 -4.97% Average 17.61 2.95 1.47 -1.06% $229.23 $247.75 0.91%

By closely examining Tesla, we can identify the following trends:

At 297.52 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 16.89x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 17.94 relative to the industry average by 6.08x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 15.89 , surpassing the industry average by 10.81x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.75% is 2.81% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.66 Billion is 0.02x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $5.05 Billion , which indicates 0.02x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 11.57% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 0.91%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Tesla and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that Tesla is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth indicate strong profitability and potential for future growth. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may raise concerns about Tesla's operational efficiency and financial health within the industry sector.

