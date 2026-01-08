If You Invested $1000 In Vanguard Information Tech ETF Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (NYSE:VGT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.47%. Currently, Vanguard Information Tech ETF has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In VGT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VGT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,928.74 today based on a price of $762.56 for VGT at the time of writing.

Vanguard Information Tech ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

