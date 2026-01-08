If You Invested $1000 In Freeport-McMoRan Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.96%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,503.65 today based on a price of $54.53 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.