January 8, 2026 9:31 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Freeport-McMoRan Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.96%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,503.65 today based on a price of $54.53 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FCX Logo
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$54.55-1.71%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved