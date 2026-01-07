January 7, 2026 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marriott International 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.38%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $505.48 today based on a price of $319.00 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MAR Logo
MARMarriott International Inc
$319.00-0.08%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved