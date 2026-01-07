January 7, 2026 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cintas 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Cintas has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion.

Buying $100 In CTAS: If an investor had bought $100 of CTAS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.97 today based on a price of $186.69 for CTAS at the time of writing.

Cintas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

