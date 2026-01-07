If You Invested $1000 In Teledyne Technologies Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In TDY: If an investor had bought $1000 of TDY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,368.34 today based on a price of $531.48 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

