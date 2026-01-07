January 7, 2026 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Danaher 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.75%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,964.39 today based on a price of $234.70 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

