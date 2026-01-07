January 7, 2026 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Diamondback Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.44%. Currently, Diamondback Energy has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion.

Buying $100 In FANG: If an investor had bought $100 of FANG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.91 today based on a price of $141.00 for FANG at the time of writing.

Diamondback Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FANG Logo
FANGDiamondback Energy Inc
$141.000.38%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved