January 7, 2026

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United Rentals Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.54%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In URI: If an investor had bought $1000 of URI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $14,450.13 today based on a price of $880.88 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

