Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CSX Stock In The Last 10 Years

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.17%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion.
Buying $100 In CSX: If an investor had bought $100 of CSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $451.08 today based on a price of $35.99 for CSX at the time of writing.
CSX's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.