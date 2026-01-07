$1000 Invested In Futu Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.33%. Currently, Futu Holdings has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In FUTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of FUTU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,907.32 today based on a price of $178.74 for FUTU at the time of writing.

Futu Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

