January 7, 2026 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TransDigm Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.47%. Currently, TransDigm Gr has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion.

Buying $100 In TDG: If an investor had bought $100 of TDG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $225.50 today based on a price of $1382.14 for TDG at the time of writing.

TransDigm Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TDG Logo
TDGTransDigm Group Inc
$1385.630.09%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved