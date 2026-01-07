Here's How Much $100 Invested In TransDigm Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.47%. Currently, TransDigm Gr has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion.

Buying $100 In TDG: If an investor had bought $100 of TDG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $225.50 today based on a price of $1382.14 for TDG at the time of writing.

TransDigm Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.