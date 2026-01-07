Chairman and CEO Of Flowers Foods Sold $2.27M In Stock

Disclosed on January 7, Ryals McMullian, Chairman and CEO at Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, McMullian sold 209,000 shares of Flowers Foods. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $2,271,662.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Flowers Foods shares down by 0.37%, trading at $10.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The key brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Canyon Bakehouse, DKB.

Flowers Foods: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Flowers Foods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 47.93% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Flowers Foods's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.19.

Debt Management: Flowers Foods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 11.86 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.45 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Flowers Foods's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.96 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

