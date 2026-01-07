Analyzing Adobe In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Adobe Background

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Adobe Inc 20.12 12.10 6.04 15.87% $2.46 $5.35 3.44% Palantir Technologies Inc 417.32 64.99 117.63 7.6% $0.4 $0.97 62.79% SAP SE 33.69 5.53 6.55 4.78% $3.38 $6.67 7.15% Salesforce Inc 35.10 4.10 6.29 3.44% $3.3 $8.0 8.63% AppLovin Corp 72.79 141.53 33.62 63.27% $1.11 $1.23 68.23% Intuit Inc 44.45 9.32 9.41 2.29% $0.83 $3.0 18.34% Synopsys Inc 63.04 3.44 11.95 1.6% $1.16 $1.6 37.83% Cadence Design Systems Inc 81.09 16.47 16.52 5.63% $0.48 $1.16 10.15% Autodesk Inc 56.93 21.48 9.17 12.23% $0.53 $1.69 18.03% Workday Inc 88.73 6.23 6.15 2.79% $0.45 $1.84 12.59% Datadog Inc 442.26 13.98 15.46 1.02% $0.05 $0.71 28.35% Roper Technologies Inc 30.06 2.35 6.12 2.01% $0.82 $1.4 14.33% Strategy Inc 6.48 0.87 94.30 5.3% $3.89 $0.09 10.87% Zoom Communications Inc 16.68 2.73 5.54 6.72% $0.34 $0.96 4.44% PTC Inc 28.78 5.44 7.72 9.48% $0.48 $0.78 42.65% Trimble Inc 55.86 3.35 5.52 1.94% $0.2 $0.62 2.9% Tyler Technologies Inc 61.71 5.30 8.46 2.33% $0.15 $0.28 9.67% Guidewire Software Inc 177.34 10.42 12.71 2.09% $0.03 $0.21 26.53% IREN Ltd 26.38 5.24 17.76 16.39% $0.67 $0.15 355.41% Average 96.59 17.93 21.72 8.38% $1.01 $1.74 41.05%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Adobe, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 20.12 , which is 0.21x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 12.1 , which is well below the industry average by 0.67x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 6.04 , which is 0.28x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.87% , which is 7.49% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.46 Billion , which is 2.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $5.35 Billion , which indicates 3.07x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.44%, which is much lower than the industry average of 41.05%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Adobe can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Adobe is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Adobe, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Adobe's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's ability to expand its market share compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.