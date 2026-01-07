Molly Mulroy At WEC Energy Group Exercises Options Worth $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on January 6, as Mulroy, EVP & Chief Admin Officer at WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mulroy, EVP & Chief Admin Officer at WEC Energy Group, exercised stock options for 0 shares of WEC. The transaction value amounted to $0.

WEC Energy Group shares are trading down 0.0% at $105.95 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $105.95, this makes Mulroy's 0 shares worth $0.

Delving into WEC Energy Group's Background

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy, and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

WEC Energy Group: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WEC Energy Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 42.34% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WEC Energy Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.84.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.56.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.07 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.56 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): WEC Energy Group's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 13.25, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WEC Energy Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.