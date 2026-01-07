Scott Lauber Decides To Exercise Options At WEC Energy Group Worth $0

Highlighted on January 6, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Lauber, President and CEO at WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed that Lauber, President and CEO at WEC Energy Group in the Utilities sector, exercised stock options for 0 shares of WEC stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

Currently, WEC Energy Group shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $105.95 during Wednesday's morning. This values Lauber's 0 shares at $0.

All You Need to Know About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy, and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Financial Insights: WEC Energy Group

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WEC Energy Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 42.34% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WEC Energy Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.84.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, WEC Energy Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 20.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for WEC Energy Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.56 , WEC Energy Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.25 reflects market recognition of WEC Energy Group's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WEC Energy Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.