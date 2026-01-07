Breaking Update: Michael Hooper Engages In Options Exercise At WEC Energy Group Realizing $0

A large exercise of company stock options by Michael Hooper, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on January 7, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hooper, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at WEC Energy Group, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 0 shares of WEC, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

WEC Energy Group shares are currently trading down by 0.0%, with a current price of $105.95 as of Wednesday morning. This brings the total value of Hooper's 0 shares to $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy, and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Understanding the Numbers: WEC Energy Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: WEC Energy Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 42.34% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.84, WEC Energy Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.56.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 20.07 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.56 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): WEC Energy Group's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.25 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WEC Energy Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.