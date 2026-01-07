$100 Invested In iShares Gold Trust Shares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.8%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion.

Buying $100 In IAU: If an investor had bought $100 of IAU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $238.00 today based on a price of $83.68 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.