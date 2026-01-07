Here's How Much $100 Invested In GE Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.06%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $346.73 billion.

Buying $100 In GE: If an investor had bought $100 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $574.56 today based on a price of $328.71 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

