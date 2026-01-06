Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.75%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion.

Buying $100 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VKTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,121.53 today based on a price of $32.37 for VKTX at the time of writing.

Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.