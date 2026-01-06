January 6, 2026 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wells Fargo Stock In The Last 5 Years

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.73%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion.

Buying $100 In WFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $290.42 today based on a price of $96.25 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

