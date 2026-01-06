January 6, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cloudflare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.95%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $250.16 today based on a price of $197.73 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

