January 6, 2026 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Block 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Block (NYSE:XYZ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.2%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion.

Buying $100 In XYZ: If an investor had bought $100 of XYZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $591.22 today based on a price of $69.95 for XYZ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$69.95-0.07%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved