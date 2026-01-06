Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Jabil Stock In The Last 5 Years

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.12%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,046.78 today based on a price of $224.38 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.