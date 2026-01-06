Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amkor Tech Stock In The Last 20 Years

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.9%. Currently, Amkor Tech has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMKR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,258.12 today based on a price of $51.60 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.