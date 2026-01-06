January 6, 2026 4:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In iShares Silver Trust Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.72%. Currently, iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion.

Buying $100 In SLV: If an investor had bought $100 of SLV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $554.16 today based on a price of $73.26 for SLV at the time of writing.

iShares Silver Trust's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SLV Logo
SLViShares Silver Trust
$73.336.15%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved