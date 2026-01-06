January 6, 2026 3:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MP Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, MP Materials has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In MP: If an investor had bought $1000 of MP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,044.76 today based on a price of $60.30 for MP at the time of writing.

MP Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

