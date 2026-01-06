Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BYD Stock In The Last 10 Years

BYD (OTC:BYDDY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.23%. Currently, BYD has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In BYDDY: If an investor had bought $1000 of BYDDY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,232.10 today based on a price of $12.65 for BYDDY at the time of writing.

BYD's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

