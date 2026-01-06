January 6, 2026 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Express 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.26%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $260.86 billion.

Buying $100 In AXP: If an investor had bought $100 of AXP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $840.80 today based on a price of $378.69 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

